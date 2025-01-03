Cyprus: Fresh vegetables, potatoes and olive oil recorded the largest annual increase

Fresh vegetables, potatoes and olive oil were the products that recorded the largest annual increase, based on the Consumer Price Index, released by the Consumers Association.
In fresh vegetables the increase was almost sixty percent, in potatoes forty-four percent and in olive oil forty-three percent.
The largest decrease during the year was observed in sugar with twenty-six percent, followed by sewage services, food processing equipment and garden furniture with a ten percent decrease. Also notable is the decrease in the price of fuel with eight percent.