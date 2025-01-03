Türkiye’s goods exports in 2024 increased by 2.5 percent compared to 2023, reaching a record high of 262 billion U.S. dollars, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday.

“For the entire year, we set a new record for export figures in the history of the Republic,” Erdogan stated during an event in Istanbul announcing the 2024 export figures.

According to Erdogan, the top five cities with the highest exports are Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bursa, and Tekirdag in the northwestern region, as well as Izmir, the western port city on the Aegean coast.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, leads the exports with a total of 56.8 billion dollars.

As part of its economic development strategy, the Turkish government has introduced policies to support exporters, including financial incentives and trade agreements in 2024.

Erdogan emphasized that the government had provided a total of 24.7 billion Turkish liras (699 million dollars) to support goods and services exporters.

He also highlighted that the budget for export incentives will be increased to 33 billion liras in 2025. ■