Famagusta Gazette

Wed. Jan 8th, 2025
Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Cyprus – Greece – Egypt summit underway in Cairo

By Famagusta Gazette
A message in favor of stability, security and legitimacy in the eastern Mediterranean is sought to be sent at today’s trilateral summit, of Cyprus – Greece – Egypt, in Cairo.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis described the summit as particularly important due to the crises in Gaza and Syria, reports Cyprus Broadcasting.

He stressed that, in a fluid and volatile international environment, closer cooperation between the three countries is essential to ensure peace and economic and social progress in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Prior to the Summit, the second Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit will take place, at which issues of infrastructure, energy, trade, technology, innovation and tourism will be discussed.

According to CyBC, President Christodoulides is accompanied, in the Egyptian capital, by a large ministerial delegation.  

