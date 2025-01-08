Trump praises Turkey’s Erdogan – says they are bound by friendship and respect

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed special appreciation for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, justifying Turkey’s claims in Syria.
Speaking at a press conference, he said that Tayyip Erdogan is his friend, whom he loves and respects. “I think,” he said, “that he respects me too.”
Commenting on the issue of the Kurds in Syria, Donald Trump stated that “Turkey has been claiming Syria for two thousand years, under different names and in different ways” and that, in his words, “the people who entered Syria are from Turkey.”