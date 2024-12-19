Cyprus: Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (Hicp): November 2024

The HICP rose by 2,2% between November 2023 and November 2024, and decrease by 1,0% in the month between October 2024 and November 2024. For the period January – November 2024, the HICP rose by 2,2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. (Table 1)

Note: The HICP in Euro area for the last month is based on EUROSTAT’s estimation (flash estimate).

Compared to November 2023, the categories Recreation and Culture (7,8%), Restaurants and Hotels (4,6%), and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (4,2%) showed the largest positive changes. (Table 1)

In comparison to October 2024, the largest changes were recorded in the categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-2,9%) and Restaurants and Hotels (-2,2%). (Table 1)

For the period January – November 2024 compared to the same period last year, the largest change was observed in the category Restaurants and Hotels (5,5%). (Table 1)

The largest changes in economic categories compared to November 2023 were observed in the categories of Services (4,4%) and Energy (-4,4%), while compared to the previous month, the largest change was observed in the category of Food-Alcoholic Beverages-Tobacco (-2,3%). (Table 2)

Table 1 Categories of Goods and Services HICP (2015=100) Change (%) Oct 2024 Nov 2024 Nov 24/ Nov 23 Nov 24/ Oct 24 Jan – Nov 24/23 Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages 131,12 127,27 4,2 -2,9 2,9 Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco 102,96 102,79 1,7 -0,2 1,8 Clothing and Footwear 103,18 105,11 -1,7 1,9 -0,4 Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels 144,81 145,15 -1,1 0,2 0,6 Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House 104,62 104,17 0,3 -0,4 -0,4 Health 107,01 107,02 1,3 0,0 1,1 Transport 111,31 111,03 -0,6 -0,3 -0,4 Communication 89,98 89,43 -1,0 -0,6 -0,2 Recreation and Culture 122,94 122,95 7,8 0,0 4,8 Education 114,68 114,68 3,7 0,0 2,7 Restaurants and Hotels 128,07 125,30 4,6 -2,2 5,5 Miscellaneous Goods and Services 113,21 112,23 1,6 -0,9 2,5 General Harmonised Consumer Price Index 119,18 118,02 2,2 -1,0 2,2 Table 2 Economic Origin Weights Change (%) Nov 24/ Nov 23 Nov 24/ Oct 24 General HICP 1000 2,2 -1,0 Energy 101,71 -4,4 0,3 Food-Alcoholic Beverages-Tobacco 222,41 3,6 -2,3 Non energy industrial goods 231,47 -0,4 0,0 Services 444,42 4,4 -1,1 Note: The weights of the categories are calculated with infinite decimal figures and rounded up to two decimals when published. Figures do not add up to the total due to rounding.

Methodological Notes

Definitions

The Harmonised Price Index (HICP) an economic indicator constructed to measure the changes of prices over time of consumer goods and services acquired, used or paid by households and tourists within the economic territory of the country. The HICP is calculated according to a harmonised approach and methodology laid down by a series of regulations of EU.

The Annual change shows the change of the HICP when compared with the index of the corresponding month of the previous year.

Products/Services

From January 2018 and onwards, the products included in the HICP have been revised. The revision was based on the results of the Household Budget Survey 2015/2016. More details are available on CYSTAT website in the Methodology section, in the statistical sub-category Economy / Price Indices / Harmonised Consumer Price Index.

Collection

The price collection is carried out only in urban districts of Lefkosia, Larnaka, Lemesos and Pafos. For each city, the fluctuations in the product prices each month are weighted according to their population. Specifically, the weights for the four districts are: Lefkosia 42%, Lemesos 30%, Larnaka 18% and Pafos 10%.

The prices of 805 goods and services are recorded once every month, except for some seasonal products (e.g vegetables and fruits), meat and fuels, whose prices are collected every week (every Thursday). The collected prices are those actually paid by consumers for the purchase of specific goods and services, and they include various taxes, such as the Value Added Tax and excise duties. For the calculation of the Index end-of-season sales prices are taken into account as well as special offer prices which are available for the general public and have no restrictions.