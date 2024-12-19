Cyprus: Price Index of Construction Materials: November 2024

The Price Index of Construction Materials for November 2024 reached 117,26 units (base year 2021=100), recording a marginal increase of 0,07% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0,44%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3,29%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1,22%), minerals (0,58%) and mineral products (0,47%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-1,31%).  For the period January-November 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 0,88% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

Table

Code

 Commodity Category

Index

November 2024

(2021=100)

Percentage Change(%)

Nov. 2024/

Oct.2024

Nov. 2024/

Nov. 2023

Jan.-Nov. 2024/

Jan.-Nov. 2023
1 Minerals

131,09

0,37

0,58

0,91
11 Mineral aggregates

125,83

0,00

0,87

0,98
12 Cements

139,26

0,00

-0,72

0,55
13 Stones

124,03

1,32

2,47

1,44
2 Mineral products

122,24

0,04

0,47

0,68
21 Cement products

121,83

0,05

0,51

0,77
22 Ceramics

123,64

-0,01

0,31

0,39
3 Products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics

119,13

0,02

1,22

0,34
31 Products of wood

121,05

0,00

1,36

0,23
32 Insulation materials

113,38

-0,33

-0,10

-0,53
33 Chemical products

111,16

0,00

2,29

2,54
34 Plastic products

122,93

0,43

0,51

-0,50
4 Metallic products

106,57

0,04

-1,31

-5,20
41 Iron and steel products

102,13

-0,27

-3,41

-6,79
42 Products from aluminium and other metals

116,61

0,67

3,14

-1,75
5 Electromechanical products

115,39

-0,10

3,29

2,61
51 Electrical fixtures

129,89

-0,51

5,25

4,70
52 Heating and cooling equipment

101,34

0,00

3,24

2,01
53 Other electromechanical products

113,37

0,37

0,77

0,47
  General Index

117,26

0,07

0,44

-0,88
