Cyprus: Price Index of Construction Materials: November 2024

The Price Index of Construction Materials for November 2024 reached 117,26 units (base year 2021=100), recording a marginal increase of 0,07% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0,44%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3,29%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1,22%), minerals (0,58%) and mineral products (0,47%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-1,31%). For the period January-November 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 0,88% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.
|Table
|
Code
|Commodity Category
|
Index
November 2024
(2021=100)
|
Percentage Change(%)
|
Nov. 2024/
Oct.2024
|
Nov. 2024/
Nov. 2023
|
Jan.-Nov. 2024/
Jan.-Nov. 2023
|1
|Minerals
|
131,09
|
0,37
|
0,58
|
0,91
|11
|Mineral aggregates
|
125,83
|
0,00
|
0,87
|
0,98
|12
|Cements
|
139,26
|
0,00
|
-0,72
|
0,55
|13
|Stones
|
124,03
|
1,32
|
2,47
|
1,44
|2
|Mineral products
|
122,24
|
0,04
|
0,47
|
0,68
|21
|Cement products
|
121,83
|
0,05
|
0,51
|
0,77
|22
|Ceramics
|
123,64
|
-0,01
|
0,31
|
0,39
|3
|Products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics
|
119,13
|
0,02
|
1,22
|
0,34
|31
|Products of wood
|
121,05
|
0,00
|
1,36
|
0,23
|32
|Insulation materials
|
113,38
|
-0,33
|
-0,10
|
-0,53
|33
|Chemical products
|
111,16
|
0,00
|
2,29
|
2,54
|34
|Plastic products
|
122,93
|
0,43
|
0,51
|
-0,50
|4
|Metallic products
|
106,57
|
0,04
|
-1,31
|
-5,20
|41
|Iron and steel products
|
102,13
|
-0,27
|
-3,41
|
-6,79
|42
|Products from aluminium and other metals
|
116,61
|
0,67
|
3,14
|
-1,75
|5
|Electromechanical products
|
115,39
|
-0,10
|
3,29
|
2,61
|51
|Electrical fixtures
|
129,89
|
-0,51
|
5,25
|
4,70
|52
|Heating and cooling equipment
|
101,34
|
0,00
|
3,24
|
2,01
|53
|Other electromechanical products
|
113,37
|
0,37
|
0,77
|
0,47
|General Index
|
117,26
|
0,07
|
0,44
|
-0,88