Cyprus: Price Index of Construction Materials: November 2024

The Price Index of Construction Materials for November 2024 reached 117,26 units (base year 2021=100), recording a marginal increase of 0,07% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0,44%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3,29%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1,22%), minerals (0,58%) and mineral products (0,47%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-1,31%). For the period January-November 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 0,88% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

Table Code Commodity Category Index November 2024 (2021=100) Percentage Change(%) Nov. 2024/ Oct.2024 Nov. 2024/ Nov. 2023 Jan.-Nov. 2024/ Jan.-Nov. 2023 1 Minerals 131,09 0,37 0,58 0,91 11 Mineral aggregates 125,83 0,00 0,87 0,98 12 Cements 139,26 0,00 -0,72 0,55 13 Stones 124,03 1,32 2,47 1,44 2 Mineral products 122,24 0,04 0,47 0,68 21 Cement products 121,83 0,05 0,51 0,77 22 Ceramics 123,64 -0,01 0,31 0,39 3 Products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics 119,13 0,02 1,22 0,34 31 Products of wood 121,05 0,00 1,36 0,23 32 Insulation materials 113,38 -0,33 -0,10 -0,53 33 Chemical products 111,16 0,00 2,29 2,54 34 Plastic products 122,93 0,43 0,51 -0,50 4 Metallic products 106,57 0,04 -1,31 -5,20 41 Iron and steel products 102,13 -0,27 -3,41 -6,79 42 Products from aluminium and other metals 116,61 0,67 3,14 -1,75 5 Electromechanical products 115,39 -0,10 3,29 2,61 51 Electrical fixtures 129,89 -0,51 5,25 4,70 52 Heating and cooling equipment 101,34 0,00 3,24 2,01 53 Other electromechanical products 113,37 0,37 0,77 0,47 General Index 117,26 0,07 0,44 -0,88