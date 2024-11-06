Cyprus municipality chips in to sterilize cat population

The Municipality of Strovolos, as part of the implementation of the Local Animal Welfare Plan, has announced that residents will be able to sterilize their cats, at a lower price, during November-December at private veterinary clinics with which the Municipality cooperates .

According to an announcement, the costs for the sterilization will be borne by the animal’s owner at the prices secured by the Municipality, i.e. 40 euros plus VAT for a female cat and 25 euros plus VAT for a male cat.

The programne is mainly aimed at those that take care of a large number of cats, enrolment can be completed by filling out an electronic form and notifying the Municipality of proof of address (utility bill).

Expressions of interest will be accepted until Monday, November 18, 2024.

This year, the Municipality, with the support of volunteers, reports that it has implemented sterilizations worth 12,000 euros in areas where it has been recorded that there is a problem of overpopulation of cats, with priority in the parks of Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis and Strovolos.