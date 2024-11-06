7781 people unemployed in Cyprus, figures show

Newly published figures show unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices in Cyprus on the last day of October 2024 reached 7.781 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for October 2024 decreased to 10.208 persons in comparison to 10.265 in the previous month.

In comparison with October 2023, a decrease of 1.451 persons or 15,7% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, trade, manufacturing, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market.