Cyprus president to focus on tax, investment and digital transformation

The president of Cyprus is set to present the government’s plans for 2025, focusing on tax reform, attracting investment, digital transformation, and reform of the legal and audit services.

In a newspaper interview, he notes – among other things – that at the beginning of the new year he will present his proposals for tax transformation, which will move in two directions: First, to empower the middle class, and second, to strengthen Cypriot businesses, so that there is no unfair competition to their detriment.

President Christodoulides also emphasizes that 2025 will be dedicated to the country’s digital transformation – which, as he emphasizes – is linked to competitiveness and touches the everyday lives of citizens.

He also says that in April he will travel to the United States for a week to attract new investments. The effort, he explains, will be targeted and will concern Shipping, Technology and other sectors that can attract investments.