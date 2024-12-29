Cyprus: Detention in Limassol murder probe

The woman suspected of the murder of her husband, Vitaly Shostak, 62, in a luxury apartment complex in the Pyrgos area of ​​Limassol, was remanded in custody for eight days.

The court heard that the couple had had an argument earlier in the evening.

According to the investigator in the case, the suspect denies any guilt.

According to her claim, at some point her husband went into the kitchen and a short time later she found him with the knife stuck in his heart. She claims that with the knife in his body, the victim returned to the living room where he collapsed.

The suspect admitted that there had been a fight between them and that they had consumed alcohol.