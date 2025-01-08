Cyprus protests at Turkish FM’s visit to north

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cyprus has ‘unequivocally condemned the illegal visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, to the occupied areas’.

In a statement, Nicosia said the visit constituted ‘yet another violation of International Law, adding to Turkey’s fifty years of ongoing violations of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus’.

It added, ‘The Turkish Foreign Minister’s visit sends messages of intransigence and contempt for UN and EU decisions. In today’s fragile international environment, the stability of which is threatened by a series of challenges and volatile geopolitical upheavals, compliance with UN principles and resolutions cannot be à la carte’.

During his visit to the north, Fidan repeated the call for a two-state solution to Cyprus, as he said a better future was possible for the island.

“There is no other option but a two-state solution for Cyprus, ” Fidan said.