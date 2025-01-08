Cyprus to launch digital ‘fan card’ for stadium entry

A meeting between the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Dr. Nikodimos Damianou, and the President of the Cyprus Sports Organization (CSO), Yiannis Ioannou, took place today at the offices of the Deputy Ministry.

The subject of the meeting was the cooperation between the Deputy Ministry and the SME for the addition of the Fan Card to the “Digital Citizen” mobile application. Through a highly constructive dialogue, it was decided to launch the creation of the digital version of the citizen’s Fan Card.

According to the Deputy Minister, the inclusion of the Fan Card in the application is of particular importance, as “it is expected to substantially facilitate controlled entry to stadiums, thus contributing to strengthening citizens’ sense of security and combating incidents of violence that plague society.”

“We welcome this meeting, during which we discussed the ways in which we as a CSO can contribute to the Digital Citizen. Our common intention with the Deputy Ministry, as was evident in the meeting, is to serve the needs of citizens. It was decided to include the Fan Card in the Digital Citizen, while the possibility of including Health Cards was also examined,” said Mr. Ioannou in turn.