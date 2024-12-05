Cyprus Registered Unemployed: November 2024

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2024, reached 11.087 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for November 2024 reached 10.375 persons remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with November 2023, a decrease of 1.575 persons or 12,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, accommodation and food service activities, construction, trade, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)

 

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed – Actual Data

Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
2024

 

 
       November

11.087

10.375
       October

7.781

10.379
       September

8.142

10.425
       August

12.079

10.815
       July

11.877

10.798
       June

10.112

10.907
       May

8.159

10.815
       April

9.343

11.062
       March

12.277

11.280
       February

14.304

11.424
       January

14.699

11.618
2023

 

 
December

13.670

11.709
November

12.662

11.829
October

9.232

12.013
September

9.693

12.189
August

13.256

12.353
July

13.187

12.606
June

11.747

12.769
May

10.357

13.127
April

11.284

13.128
March

14.197

13.329
February

16.597

13.547
January

16.758

13.580
2022

 

 
December

16.132

13.723
November

15.309

13.840
October

11.183

13.735

 

Table 2

Nace Rev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed    

(actual data)

November

2023

October

2024

November

2024

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

64

45

46

B

 Mining and Quarrying

8

8

9

C

 Manufacturing

643

537

557

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

5

3

4

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

30

24

27

F

 Construction

739

532

541

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

1.821

1.521

1.667

H

 Transportation and Storage

650

260

601

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

3.728

921

3.453

J

 Information and Communication

397

423

418

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

870

443

424

L

 Real Estate Activities

104

91

111

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

834

728

739

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

498

320

460

O

 Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security

551

544

535

P

 Education

331

325

295

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

261

255

273

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

255

158

248

S

 Other Service Activities

271

188

244

T

 Activities of Households

19

10

9

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

11

6

5

Newcomers

572

439

421

Total

12.662

7.781

11.087
