Cyprus Registered Unemployed: November 2024

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2024, reached 11.087 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for November 2024 reached 10.375 persons remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)
In comparison with November 2023, a decrease of 1.575 persons or 12,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, accommodation and food service activities, construction, trade, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)
|Table 1
|
Month and Year
|
Registered Unemployed – Actual Data
|
Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
|2024
|
|
|November
|
11.087
|
10.375
|October
|
7.781
|
10.379
|September
|
8.142
|
10.425
|August
|
12.079
|
10.815
|July
|
11.877
|
10.798
|June
|
10.112
|
10.907
|May
|
8.159
|
10.815
|April
|
9.343
|
11.062
|March
|
12.277
|
11.280
|February
|
14.304
|
11.424
|January
|
14.699
|
11.618
|2023
|
|
|December
|
13.670
|
11.709
|November
|
12.662
|
11.829
|October
|
9.232
|
12.013
|September
|
9.693
|
12.189
|August
|
13.256
|
12.353
|July
|
13.187
|
12.606
|June
|
11.747
|
12.769
|May
|
10.357
|
13.127
|April
|
11.284
|
13.128
|March
|
14.197
|
13.329
|February
|
16.597
|
13.547
|January
|
16.758
|
13.580
|2022
|
|
|December
|
16.132
|
13.723
|November
|
15.309
|
13.840
|October
|
11.183
|
13.735
|Table 2
|
Nace Rev.2
|
Economic Activity
|
Registered Unemployed
(actual data)
|
November
2023
|
October
2024
|
November
2024
|
A
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
64
|
45
|
46
|
B
|Mining and Quarrying
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
C
|Manufacturing
|
643
|
537
|
557
|
D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|
30
|
24
|
27
|
F
|Construction
|
739
|
532
|
541
|
G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
1.821
|
1.521
|
1.667
|
H
|Transportation and Storage
|
650
|
260
|
601
|
I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
3.728
|
921
|
3.453
|
J
|Information and Communication
|
397
|
423
|
418
|
K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|
870
|
443
|
424
|
L
|Real Estate Activities
|
104
|
91
|
111
|
M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
834
|
728
|
739
|
N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
498
|
320
|
460
|
O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|
551
|
544
|
535
|
P
|Education
|
331
|
325
|
295
|
Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
261
|
255
|
273
|
R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
255
|
158
|
248
|
S
|Other Service Activities
|
271
|
188
|
244
|
T
|Activities of Households
|
19
|
10
|
9
|
U
|Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies
|
11
|
6
|
5
|
|Newcomers
|
572
|
439
|
421
|
|Total
|
12.662
|
7.781
|
11.087