Cyprus Registered Unemployed: November 2024

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2024, reached 11.087 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for November 2024 reached 10.375 persons remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with November 2023, a decrease of 1.575 persons or 12,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, accommodation and food service activities, construction, trade, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)

Table 1 Month and Year Registered Unemployed – Actual Data Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data 2024 November 11.087 10.375 October 7.781 10.379 September 8.142 10.425 August 12.079 10.815 July 11.877 10.798 June 10.112 10.907 May 8.159 10.815 April 9.343 11.062 March 12.277 11.280 February 14.304 11.424 January 14.699 11.618 2023 December 13.670 11.709 November 12.662 11.829 October 9.232 12.013 September 9.693 12.189 August 13.256 12.353 July 13.187 12.606 June 11.747 12.769 May 10.357 13.127 April 11.284 13.128 March 14.197 13.329 February 16.597 13.547 January 16.758 13.580 2022 December 16.132 13.723 November 15.309 13.840 October 11.183 13.735