New Cyprus ambassador presents credentials to Charles III

The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Kyriacos Kouros, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III at an official ceremony held at the Buckingham Palace, in London, on 26 November 2024.

During the ceremony, Dr Kouros conveyed the cordial greetings of President Nikos Christodoulides, underscoring the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that link Cyprus with the United Kingdom.

King Charles III warmly welcomed the High Commissioner, along with his spouse, extending his best wishes for success in his mission, as well as the continuation of the close and productive cooperation between the two countries.