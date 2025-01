An urgent meeting to address a spate of burglaries in Larnaca’s Drosia district has been convened by the city’s Mayor, Andreas Vyras.

Residents say they have been forced to patrol the streets to identify and confront the burglars.

There are also suggestions of hiring private security guards.

According to state radio, residents also report that burglars are operating day and night and that they themselves have been confronted with criminals inside homes, yards, and streets in the area.