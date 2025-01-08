Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus police catch Romanian after hospital escape

By Famagusta Gazette
The 39-year-old Romanian man who escaped from Nicosia General Hospital on Tuesday has been located and arrested.

The fugitive, who had been arrested for theft cases, was located near the hospital, in the industrial area of ​​Latsia.

The Police Chief said citizens must be assured that those responsible for the escape will be held accountable and that the Police will expend all their efforts to improve policing and the sense of security of Cypriot citizens.

He noted that there are weaknesses in the custody of prisoners when they need to be hospitalized, since there is a lack of appropriate infrastructure in hospitals.

