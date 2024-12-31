Cyprus; Short circuit house fire kills two

A short circuit in an electrical installation of a multi-socket socket in the living room of the house caused the fire that caused the death last night, in a house in Pano Polemidia, of Evangelos Vasiliou, 73, and his wife, Pantelitsa Vasiliou, 80.

The head of the Limassol Fire Department, Lefteris Kyriakou, said the fire broke out around 11:15pm, in the couple’s home, in the refugee settlement, in Pano Polemidia.

Members of the Fire Department removed the two pensioners from the burning house.

They were transferred to Limassol General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.