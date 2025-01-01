Türkiye aims to increase its high-speed train (YHT) lines by 83 percent by 2027, expanding the current 2,251-kilometers to 4,122 kilometers, Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has said.

“We receive significant demand from our citizens for the YHT, which are both more affordable and comfortable compared to other modes of transportation,” Uraloglu was recently quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying.

The minister also revealed that the Super High-Speed Train Project connecting Istanbul and Ankara, which will travel at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour, has officially begun. To be completed by 2034, the line is expected to reduce the journey between the two cities to 80 minutes.

Highlighting Türkiye’s strategic position bridging Asia and Europe, the minister noted that the Halkali-Kapikule Railway Project, part of the YHT lines under construction, will be a crucial part of the Asia-Europe corridor.

The 229-kilometer high-speed train line will connect Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, to the Kapikule border gate with Bulgaria, located in the northwestern province of Edirne, according to Uraloglu.