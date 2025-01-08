Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Wed. Jan 8th, 2025
Live Regional Syria

Damascus International Airport receives its first civilian flight from Doha

By Famagusta Gazette

 Damascus International Airport received its first civilian flight from Doha on Tuesday, marking the first arrival from Qatar in 13 years, according to airport officials.

The resumption of the route, suspended due to strained relations under Syria’s previous leadership, came just weeks after the leadership’s collapse in December, signaling a possible thaw in ties between the new Syrian government and Doha.

Further details on subsequent flights or expanded service schedules were not immediately available.

In the wake of the December downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s leadership, Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani traveled to Doha, where he met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The two sides described the talks as “thorough and extensive” and underscored a shared roadmap for Syria’s reconstruction and transition. ■

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Crime Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus MP proposes ban for young drink drivers

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Americas Live Regional Turkey

Trump praises Turkey’s Erdogan – says they are bound by friendship and respect

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Cyprus – Greece – Egypt summit underway in Cairo

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025

You Missed

Crime Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus MP proposes ban for young drink drivers

Americas Live Regional Turkey

Trump praises Turkey’s Erdogan – says they are bound by friendship and respect

Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Cyprus – Greece – Egypt summit underway in Cairo

Europe Live

Estonia has abandoned one and two cent coins as change for cash payments

Famagusta Gazette