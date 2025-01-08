More than 100,000 have fled recent fighting in Congo

More than 100,000 people have fled fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa over the past week, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The M23 rebel group, backed by Congo’s neighboring Rwanda, seized the town of Masisi in Congo on Saturday.

Rwanda claims the areas seized by M23 were previously held by Hutu forces linked to the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda.

The eastern part of Congo has been ravaged by several acts of violence by local and foreign armed groups over the past 30 years.