Donald Trump appoints son’s fiancée as ambassador to Greece

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kimberly Guilfoyle to be the US ambassador to Greece, writes the Washington Post.

She is the fiancée of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and was previously a news anchor at Fox News.

Guilfoyle also has a background in the California prosecutor’s office and was an advisor to Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The nomination must be formally approved by the Senate.

She and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged since 2020. However, according to American tabloid magazines such as Page Six, there is speculation as to whether the couple has called it quits.

They cite unnamed sources, and neither Guilfoyle nor Trump Jr. have commented on the rumors.