Russia dismantles three fraudulent local “call centers”

Russian law enforcement has dismantled three fraudulent local “call center” offices and detained several managers and employees, Russia’s Federal Security Service said in a statement Wednesday.

The centers were part of an international crime network linked to fugitive leader Egor Burkin, head of the “Khimprom” criminal organization, the agency said in a statement.

Call center employees, under the guise of investment activities, defrauded tens of thousands of victims in over 20 countries, resulting in losses amounting to tens of millions of U.S. dollars, said the statement.

Searches conducted at various offices and residences have uncovered large quantities of computers and communication devices, it said, adding that investigations are ongoing. ■