Eagle S anchor recovered in Finland-Estonia cable damage investigation

Finnish police confirmed on Tuesday that an anchor suspected to belong to the tanker Eagle S had been recovered from the Gulf of Finland. The tanker is allegedly responsible for damaging electricity and communication cables between Finland and Estonia.

According to a police press release, the anchor was found near the western end of a long drag mark left on the seabed.

The Swedish Navy said earlier on Tuesday that its deep-water recovery ship, HMS Belos, retrieved the anchor on Monday evening and handed it over to Finnish authorities. Finnish police also released images showing the anchor on the deck of the Swedish ship.

The Eagle S, a Cook Islands-flagged tanker, remains in Finnish detention. Last week, a Helsinki court rejected a request from a lawyer representing the ship’s owner, United Arab Emirates-based Caravella LLCFZ, to lift the confiscation order.

The vessel is accused of damaging the Estlink 2 electricity connection between Finland and Estonia on Dec. 25. The disconnection, Finland’s grid operator Fingrid said, took place at 12:26 p.m. (1026 GMT) that day.

Eight of the tanker’s 20 crew members are under investigation for suspected aggravated sabotage and disturbance of communication. Police said the crew members hold Indian and Georgian passports.

Finland’s transport authority Traficom is reviewing the vessel’s seaworthiness. As of Tuesday, the findings of the inspection had not been released. ■