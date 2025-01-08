Latest: Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Famagusta Gazette

Διακυβερνητική Σύνοδος Κύπρου-Αιγύπτου – Άφιξη και υποδοχή του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Προεδρικό Παλάτι, Κάιρο, Αίγυπτος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης τυγχάνει υποδοχής στο Προεδρικό Παλάτι από τον Πρόεδρο της Αιγύπτου κ. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, στο πλαίσιο της Διακυβερνητικής Συνόδου Κύπρου-Αιγύπτου. // Intergovernmental Summit Cyprus-Egypt – Arrival and welcoming of the President of the Republic Presidential Palace, Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, is welcomed by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Presidential Palace, in the framework of the Intergovernmental Summit Cyprus-Egypt.

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides is in Cairo, where he will participate in the Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit, with the participation of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Prime Minister of Greece,  Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as the Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit.

Christodoulides  has already been at the Presidential Palace for a private meeting with President Sisi, which will be followed by expanded talks between the Cyprus-Egyptian delegations, within the framework of the Intergovernmental Summit.

The Intergovernmental Summit will be attended, from the Cypriot side, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Government Spokesperson, the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, the National  Security Advisor , the Ambassador of the Republic to Egypt, the Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, and service officials.

At 12:30, the private meeting between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt will take place, within the framework of the Tripartite Summit, and subsequently, the trilateral consultations between the delegations will take place.

On the sidelines of the Tripartite Summit, a business forum will be held with the participation of Cypriot businessmen.

At the end of the Trilateral Summit, bilateral and trilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding will be signed, and the three leaders will then make statements to the media.

A luncheon will follow, hosted by President Sisi in honor of President Christodoulides and the Prime Minister of Greece, before the President of the Republic departs for Cyprus in the afternoon.

