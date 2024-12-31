EL Al extends suspension of flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow

Israel’s national carrier EL Al announced Monday the extension of its suspension of flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow until the end of March next year.

“The decision comes after ongoing dialogue with Russian and Israeli authorities to understand the situation,” the airline said in a statement.

On Thursday, the airline announced the immediate suspension of flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow for at least a week, citing “developments in Russian airspace.”

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News channel reported then that the decision was taken due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airports, including those in Moscow following the crash in Kazakhstan of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia.

El Al operates five weekly flights between Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv and Moscow Domodedovo Airport.