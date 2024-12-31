Israel: Outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu discovered at turkey farm

An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, was discovered in a turkey farm in central Israel, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said in a statement on Sunday.

The virus outbreak was detected in a six-structure coop housing 19,000 turkeys in the village of Kfar Vitkin, near the coastal resort city of Netanya.

To prevent the spread of the disease, all chicken coops within a 10-km radius of the infected area were quarantined and monitored.

The ministry urged bird breeders to keep their animals indoors and recommended that the public purchase well-packaged eggs from regulated sources and thoroughly cook poultry and eggs.

Bird flu is highly contagious, affecting various animals, with rare cases of human infection.