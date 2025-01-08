Elbit Systems to boost Israel’s domestic arms production

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday it has signed deals worth about 1 billion shekels (276 million U.S. dollars) with defense contractor Elbit Systems to boost domestic arms production amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The agreements include the supply of thousands of heavy air munitions and the establishment of a national plant to produce raw materials for the defense industry, previously sourced mainly from abroad.

The move comes as Israel seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign military supplies, particularly from the United States, which delayed some bomb shipments last year over concerns about their use in densely populated areas.

Israel’s air force has deployed more than 83,000 munitions in airstrikes since the outbreak of hostilities, according to military figures.

“This is a central lesson from the war that will enable the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to continue operating powerfully in all theaters,” Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

The new raw materials facility aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing independence at a time when some Western governments have expressed reservations about arms supplies to Israel during the Gaza conflict.

The ministry said the agreements would enhance the military’s operational capabilities while boosting the local economy through expanded production lines.

Following a surprise Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed around 1,200 people in Israel, Israel launched a large-scale offensive in Gaza. The ensuing Israeli operations have resulted in the deaths of nearly 45,900 people in the besieged enclave, according to the health authorities in Gaza. The conflict has also seen Israel engage in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and directly with Iran. ■