Wed. Jan 8th, 2025
Lebanon Live Regional

Lebanon Flash Appeal seeks 371.4 million U.S. dollars

By Famagusta Gazette

The United Nations and Lebanon on Tuesday extended the Lebanon Flash Appeal, seeking 371.4 million U.S. dollars to aid civilians impacted by the recent conflict and ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami and UN’s Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza announced the extension, covering January to March 2025, at Beirut’s Grand Serail, headquarters of the Lebanese prime minister.

Building on the October 2024 appeal, the funds target Lebanese citizens, refugees, and migrants most affected by the crisis.

The conflict, which erupted in October 2023 and escalated in late 2024, killed over 4,000, injured 16,000, and displaced over one million. With 125,000 people still displaced and widespread destruction, Riza warned of an urgent need for international support to sustain life-saving efforts.

The appeal prioritizes food, winter aid, emergency repairs, and protection while addressing critical gaps in healthcare, water, and education.

Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin urged support for Lebanon’s strained institutions and municipalities, warning of potential collapse without emergency funding.

