Engine fire forces 787 passenger jet to return to Rome

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Hainan Airlines was forced to return to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday following an engine fire.

The flight, bound for Shenzhen, China, was carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the Italian Coast Guard, the fire was likely caused by a bird strike, a common incident in aviation where birds collide with aircraft, particularly during takeoff or landing.

In a statement, Hainan Airlines apologized for this inconvenience and confirmed that a bird strike was suspected to have caused the incident. The airline reported providing a range of options to affected passengers, including alternative flights for those continuing their journeys and refunds or compensation for those canceling their plans.

Media reports indicated that the fire ignited in the plane’s right engine, prompting the crew to act swiftly and perform an emergency fuel dump over the sea before safely returning to the airport.

The aircraft, which had departed Fiumicino at 9:55 a.m. (0855 GMT) local time, turned back and landed around 11:00 a.m. (1000 GMT). Local Coast Guard vessels were deployed to monitor the situation and remain on standby for emergencies, but the situation was quickly brought under control, and the aircraft landed without further complications.

The incident is under investigation and authorities have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage to the aircraft. Fiumicino Airport officials stated that air traffic operations continued unaffected, with no significant delays for other flights.