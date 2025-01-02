England and Wales are losing 34 pubs a month

An analysis by property company Altus Group shows that the total number of pubs in the region has fallen to 38,989.

This includes pubs that are empty and for rent.

According to the analysis, 412 pubs were demolished or converted to other uses during the year to December.

More than 34 pubs a month closed for the last time, marking the fastest decline since the pandemic hit the industry hard in 2021. In total, the pub sector has lost over 2,000 pubs since the start of 2020, according to the PA news agency.