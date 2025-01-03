Cyprus: Turnover Index of Retail Trade Except, latest figures

The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for November 2024 increased by 7,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1). For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 6,3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 2).

For the period January-November 2024, the Value Index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5,4% and the Volume Index an increase of 4,3% compared to the same period of 2023.





Table 1 Code (NACE Rev. 2) Economic Activity Value Index (2021=100) Percentage Change (%) November 2024 November 2024/2023 Jan-Nov 2024/2023 47.1 Food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets) 135,1 11,7 7,2 47.2 Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores 124,3 8,0 8,7 47.3 Automotive fuel 119,5 -4,0 0,8 47.4 Information and communication equipment 162,2 -4,5 -0,7 47.5 Other household equipment (construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, lighting) 139,9 2,7 1,9 47.6 Cultural and recreation goods (books, stationery, sports equipment, toys) 133,2 12,3 6,5 47.71+47.72 Clothing and footwear 158,5 12,3 4,7 47.73+47.74 +47.75 Pharmaceuticals, orthopedic goods, cosmetics 144,6 9,1 6,9 47.76+47.77 +47.78+47.79 Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods 148,5 7,2 9,6 47.8+47.9 Retail sale not in stores 106,8 -5,1 -9,9 47 except 47.3 Retail trade except of automotive fuel 139,4 8,5 5,9 47.11+47.2 Edible goods 133,3 11,5 7,7 47.19+47.4 to 47.9 Non edible goods 146,2 5,7 4,0 47 RETAIL TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 137,3 7,2 5,4