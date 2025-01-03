Cyprus: Turnover Index of Retail Trade Except, latest figures

The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for November 2024 increased by 7,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1). For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 6,3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 2).

For the period January-November 2024, the Value Index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5,4% and the Volume Index an increase of 4,3% compared to the same period of 2023.

 



Table 1
Code

(NACE Rev. 2)

 Economic Activity Value Index (2021=100) Percentage Change

(%)
November

2024

 November 2024/2023 Jan-Nov 2024/2023
47.1 Food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets) 135,1 11,7 7,2
47.2 Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores 124,3 8,0 8,7
47.3 Automotive fuel 119,5 -4,0 0,8
47.4 Information and communication equipment 162,2 -4,5 -0,7
47.5 Other household equipment (construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, lighting) 139,9 2,7 1,9
47.6 Cultural and recreation goods (books, stationery, sports equipment, toys) 133,2 12,3 6,5
47.71+47.72 Clothing and footwear 158,5 12,3 4,7
47.73+47.74

+47.75

 Pharmaceuticals, orthopedic goods, cosmetics 144,6 9,1 6,9
47.76+47.77

+47.78+47.79

 Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods 148,5 7,2 9,6
47.8+47.9 Retail sale not in stores 106,8 -5,1 -9,9
47 except 47.3 Retail trade except of automotive fuel 139,4 8,5 5,9
47.11+47.2 Edible goods 133,3 11,5 7,7
47.19+47.4 to 47.9 Non edible goods 146,2 5,7 4,0
         
47 RETAIL TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 137,3 7,2 5,4

 

 



Table 2
Code

(NACE Rev. 2)

 Economic Activity Volume Index (2021=100) Percentage Change

(%)
November

2024

 November 2024/2023 Jan-Nov 2024/2023
47.1 Food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets) 113,8 8,0 4,7
47.2 Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores 99,8 1,9 5,0
47.3 Automotive fuel 105,6 3,4 2,5
47.4 Information and communication equipment 182,1 -1,0 3,6
47.5 Other household equipment (construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, lighting) 126,3 3,2 3,5
47.6 Cultural and recreation goods (books, stationery, sports equipment, toys) 120,8 10,2 6,0
47.71+47.72 Clothing and footwear 149,0 14,1 4,6
47.73+47.74

+47.75

 Pharmaceuticals, orthopedic goods, cosmetics 136,4 8,0 5,1
47.76+47.77

+47.78+47.79

 Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods 126,9 4,6 6,6
47.8+47.9 Retail sale not in stores 98,8 -5,2 -10,5
47 except 47.3 Retail trade except of automotive fuel 123,2 6,6 4,5
47.11+47.2 Edible goods 111,6 7,4 5,0
47.19+47.4 to 47.9 Non edible goods 136,0 5,9 4,1
         
47 RETAIL TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 121,3 6,3 4,3

 

