Cyprus: Turnover Index of Retail Trade Except, latest figures

The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for November 2024 increased by 7,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1). For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 6,3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 2).
For the period January-November 2024, the Value Index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5,4% and the Volume Index an increase of 4,3% compared to the same period of 2023.
Table 1
|Code
(NACE Rev. 2)
|Economic Activity
|Value Index (2021=100)
|Percentage Change
(%)
|November
2024
|November 2024/2023
|Jan-Nov 2024/2023
|47.1
|Food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets)
|135,1
|11,7
|7,2
|47.2
|Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores
|124,3
|8,0
|8,7
|47.3
|Automotive fuel
|119,5
|-4,0
|0,8
|47.4
|Information and communication equipment
|162,2
|-4,5
|-0,7
|47.5
|Other household equipment (construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, lighting)
|139,9
|2,7
|1,9
|47.6
|Cultural and recreation goods (books, stationery, sports equipment, toys)
|133,2
|12,3
|6,5
|47.71+47.72
|Clothing and footwear
|158,5
|12,3
|4,7
|47.73+47.74
+47.75
|Pharmaceuticals, orthopedic goods, cosmetics
|144,6
|9,1
|6,9
|47.76+47.77
+47.78+47.79
|Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods
|148,5
|7,2
|9,6
|47.8+47.9
|Retail sale not in stores
|106,8
|-5,1
|-9,9
|47 except 47.3
|Retail trade except of automotive fuel
|139,4
|8,5
|5,9
|47.11+47.2
|Edible goods
|133,3
|11,5
|7,7
|47.19+47.4 to 47.9
|Non edible goods
|146,2
|5,7
|4,0
|47
|RETAIL TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
|137,3
|7,2
|5,4
Table 2
|Code
(NACE Rev. 2)
|Economic Activity
|Volume Index (2021=100)
|Percentage Change
(%)
|November
2024
|November 2024/2023
|Jan-Nov 2024/2023
|47.1
|Food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets)
|113,8
|8,0
|4,7
|47.2
|Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores
|99,8
|1,9
|5,0
|47.3
|Automotive fuel
|105,6
|3,4
|2,5
|47.4
|Information and communication equipment
|182,1
|-1,0
|3,6
|47.5
|Other household equipment (construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, lighting)
|126,3
|3,2
|3,5
|47.6
|Cultural and recreation goods (books, stationery, sports equipment, toys)
|120,8
|10,2
|6,0
|47.71+47.72
|Clothing and footwear
|149,0
|14,1
|4,6
|47.73+47.74
+47.75
|Pharmaceuticals, orthopedic goods, cosmetics
|136,4
|8,0
|5,1
|47.76+47.77
+47.78+47.79
|Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods
|126,9
|4,6
|6,6
|47.8+47.9
|Retail sale not in stores
|98,8
|-5,2
|-10,5
|47 except 47.3
|Retail trade except of automotive fuel
|123,2
|6,6
|4,5
|47.11+47.2
|Edible goods
|111,6
|7,4
|5,0
|47.19+47.4 to 47.9
|Non edible goods
|136,0
|5,9
|4,1
|47
|RETAIL TRADE, EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
|121,3
|6,3
|4,3