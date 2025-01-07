Famagusta Gazette

Erdogan hints at new cross-border military operation in Syria

By Famagusta Gazette

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hinted at the possibility of a new cross-border military operation in Syria if Türkiye perceives threats to its national security.

“Türkiye has often shown that it has an uncompromising will to protect its survival. If it comes to that point, we may come again suddenly one night,” Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

The Turkish leader also addressed the broader implications of Syria’s latest development, stressing Türkiye’s stance against the fragmentation of Syria.

“We will not consent to the disintegration of Syria and the disruption of its unitary structure. If we see a risk in this regard, we will take the necessary steps swiftly,” he said.

Türkiye has conducted multiple military operations in Syria since 2016, citing threats from Kurdish armed groups and instability along its border.

Previous cross-border operations include “Euphrates Shield” (2016), “Olive Branch” (2018), and “Peace Spring” (2019), which primarily targeted the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria.

Ankara considers the YPG as the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in armed rebellion against the Turkish government for four decades.

