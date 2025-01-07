Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers desert whilst training in France

Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have deserted from the army while undergoing training in France, the French army said on Monday.

According to the French army, the deserters belonged to a brigade trained in France. The majority of its soldiers are conscripts with no previous combat experience.

The deserted soldiers were staying in French army barracks, from which they had the right to leave. The French authorities have not been able to intervene, as desertion is not a crime in France. The Ukrainian army, on the other hand, has no jurisdiction in France beyond internal discipline.