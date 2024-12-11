EU agrees on 15th raft of sanctions against Russia

On Wednesday, the EU agreed on ‘sanctions package number 15’ against Russia, due to their war in Ukraine.

They agreed to blacklist around 50 oil tankers from Russia’s “cloud fleet” from other countries – which the EU believes are being used to circumvent Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, writes AFP.

New restrictions were also adopted for Chinese firms that cooperate with the Russian military.

Both the EU and other world powers have sanctioned Russian individuals and companies since the war broke out in 2022.