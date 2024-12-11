German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz proposes no-confidence vote next week

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz is asking for a vote of no confidence in the Bundestag on 16 December.

This paves the way for new elections on February 23.

Scholz has led a minority government with his social democratic party SPD and the Greens in the Bundestag after the market liberal Free Democrats (FDP) left the government in November.

The government collapsed in November after Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of selfish behavior and repeated breaches of trust during months of disputes, particularly over how to cover budget deficits.

After the vote, Scholz will ask President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve the National Assembly, which he will be given three weeks to decide.