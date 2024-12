The European Central Bank is cutting interest rates for the fourth time this year.

The key interest rate in the eurozone will be lowered by 0.25 percentage points, and is now at three percent.

It is the fourth interest rate cut in 2024.

The central bank sees average inflation of 2.4 percent this year. They expect it to decline to 2.1 percent in 2025 and 1.9 percent in 2026.