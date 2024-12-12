Ukraine contributed to Assad’s overthrow, says US newspaper

According to sources to The Washington Post, Ukrainian intelligence agents sent about 150 drones and 20 drone operators to the headquarters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebel group that led the storming offensive that led to the collapse of the Russian-backed Assad regime.

Russia accused Ukraine earlier in December of being involved in the conflict in Syria, which Ukraine rejected and called “totally baseless accusations.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have long been close allies. Russia’s intervention in the Syrian civil war helped turn the tide of the war for Assad’s regime in 2015.