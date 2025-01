Consumer prices in the euro area rose by 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.

The rate of increase accelerated from 2.2 percent in November. It was the third consecutive month of rising inflation.

The highest inflation rates in the euro area were recorded in Croatia, where prices rose at a rate of 4.5 percent. Belgium reached 4.4 percent and Estonia 4.1 percent.