FIFA aims to invest 50 million U.S. dollars in social initiatives

FIFA announced on Wednesday the launch of its World Cup 2022 Legacy Fund, which aims to invest 50 million U.S. dollars in various social initiatives.

In partnership with Qatar and three international organizations – the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) – the Legacy Fund will focus on supporting refugees, promoting education, enhancing public and occupational health, and furthering football development programs.

FIFA stated that the fund, supported by this multi-stakeholder partnership, aims to deliver results beyond the football field and assist international organizations in generating positive social and developmental impacts around the world.

According to FIFA’s statement, collaboration with the UNHCR will support initiatives that empower vulnerable communities, fostering resilience and self-reliance for those most in need. In collaboration with the WHO, the Legacy Fund will back “Beat the Heat,” a flagship initiative designed to protect high-risk individuals from the effects of extreme heat.

Furthermore, FIFA will partner with the WTO and the International Trade Center to support the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, which aims to economically empower female entrepreneurs by utilizing digitalization to help them access global value chains.

Additionally, Qatar’s Aspire Academy will work with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme to identify promising young talents in remote areas of developing countries, with the goal of providing more opportunities for emerging talent around the world to reach their full potential.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund is a landmark project that builds on the tournament’s unprecedented impact from a sustainability standpoint,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.