Europe hopeful after ceasefire deal secured between Lebanon and Israel

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon this week, and called for negotiations to be launched on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, paving the way for an end to a nearly 14-month conflict which, according to Lebanese health authorities, has killed 3,823 people and wounded 15,859 others in Lebanon.

The ceasefire will take effect on Wednesday at 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), and over the next 60 days, the Lebanese army will regain control of its territory, while Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.

“The hostilities have caused immense death, human suffering and destruction…The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is extremely challenging, with over 1.2 million people displaced from their homes. I hope this agreement will make it possible for the displaced in both Lebanon and Israel to return to their homes,” Eide said in a statement.

“It is now crucial to initiate meaningful negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, to ensure that the people of Gaza will receive lifesaving humanitarian aid, and to secure the release of the hostages,” added the foreign minister.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government also welcomed the ceasefire deal on Wednesday.

“It’s important for all parties to commit themselves to it now, so that the situation can de-escalate and citizens on both sides of the border can return home safely,” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social platform X.

Also on X, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the agreement is “a vital step towards ending hostilities and regional de-escalation. It is important that all parties commit to the ceasefire to achieve a lasting security, stability and peace.”

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire is a “crucial step” in achieving regional stability.

“This shows that with will and commitment peace is possible – let this also inspire efforts in Gaza,” the ministry said on its X account.

The ministry stressed that it is vital to respect the sovereignty of Lebanon, and implement the United Nations 1701 resolution adopted in 2006, which calls for the full cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese political group Hezbollah.

Slovenia’s foreign ministry also stressed the need to support the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese armed forces.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden issued a joint statement announcing the achievement of the deal.

“The announcement will create “the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line,” the statement said.

“The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented, and enforced, and remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence,” they noted.