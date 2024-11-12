The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw will take place in Miami, the United States, on December 5, world’s football governing body announced on Monday.

The inaugural 32-team tournament will be held in June and July 2025. According to FIFA, the draw ceremony will be broadcasted live at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) via FIFA.com, FIFA+ and supporting channels.

The final list of the 32 clubs is still yet to be announced, as the Copa Libertadores final on November 30 between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo will decide the final qualifier for the tournament.

12 stadiums across the United States will host matches at the Club World Cup, which was known as the Club World Championship before FIFA revamped it from an annual event to a quadrennial competition.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.