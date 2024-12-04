First sea shipment of bluefin tuna from Malta has arrived in China

Posted on December 4, 2024

The first sea shipment of bluefin tuna from Malta has arrived in China, a senior official of the island country said on Tuesday, hailing the export a testament to fruitful Malta-China cooperation.

This sea shipment, following several smaller air cargo exports, came after the Chinese and Maltese governments inked a bilateral export agreement in November 2023.

Alicia Bugeja Said, parliamentary secretary for fisheries, aquaculture, and animal rights, noted that exporting to China has helped local operators diversify their markets.

Famagusta Gazette