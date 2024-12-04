Stelios Philanthropic Foundation donates excavation equipment to Cyprus CMP

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) has expressed its gratitude to the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou for donating excavation equipment worth €45,000.

The equipment will contribute to the intensification of the Committee’s program for locating and identifying the remains of missing individuals, bringing to an end the uncertainty which affected families for so many years.

The CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.

So far, 1,051 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project that alleviates the suffering of the concerned families.