Famagusta Gazette

Tue. Jan 7th, 2025
Iran Live Regional Syria

Flights from Iran to Syria may resume

By Famagusta Gazette

 President of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Pourfarzaneh on Tuesday expressed readiness to resume flights from Iran to Syria, according to the official news agency IRNA.

His remarks came as Syrian media announced earlier in the day that Damascus International Airport had resumed international operations with flights to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Pourfarzaneh said to resume flights from Iran to Syria, the latter should issue the necessary permit and send it by letter to the CAO, after which the days and number of flights to Syria could be determined.

Damascus International Airport had suspended operations after the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December.

