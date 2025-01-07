Flu outbreak puts strain on hospitals in Cyprus

During an interview, he mentioned that more than 200 patients visit the Accident and Emergency Department of Nicosia General Hospital daily.

In addition to children, Harilaou said, many elderly patients are suffering from the viruses, resulting in hospital occupancy exceeding 90%.

Therefore, he added, and given that the private sector cannot provide this type of care, a decision was made to increase pathology and pulmonology beds.

Four people with severe influenza are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, including one person who is only 43 years old and the others are 66, 67 and 86 years old.

OKYPY Press Spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou said that now that schools have reopened, it is expected that the flu will peak in late January and early February.