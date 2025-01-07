Famagusta Gazette

Indonesia becomes a Brics member

By Famagusta Gazette

 The Brazilian government has welcomed Indonesia to Brics, notes the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement .

They emphasize that Indonesia “supports the transformation of global governance institutions.”

This brings the total number of BRICS members to ten. The original five are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Last year, the organization was expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia is currently on the fence.

Brics is described as an attempt to challenge Western-led international organizations.

