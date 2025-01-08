Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Wed. Jan 8th, 2025
Europe Live World

France warns Trump over Greenland threat

By Famagusta Gazette

France is warning US President-elect Donald Trump against threatening the EU’s borders, following his statement that he does not rule out the possibility of military action to secure control over Greenland.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark.

“It is not a question of the EU allowing other nations in the world to attack its borders, no matter who they may be,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

He added that although he does not believe the United States will invade Greenland, “we have entered an era where the law of the strongest is back,” writes AFP.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people, as renewed attention turned to the autonomous territory following a visit by Donald Trump Jr.

Frederiksen urged respect for Greenland’s sovereignty in comments addressing aspirations for independence. “I sense a strong desire among many Greenlanders to move towards independence,” she said. “It is legitimate, and that is why I believe Greenland’s future must be decided in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.”

 

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live Tech

Getty Images and Shutterstock to merge

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Latest: Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Europe Live Russia

Eagle S anchor recovered in Finland-Estonia cable damage investigation

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025

Also on FG

Americas Live Tech

Getty Images and Shutterstock to merge

Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Latest: Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Europe Live Russia

Eagle S anchor recovered in Finland-Estonia cable damage investigation

Israel Live Regional

Outbreak of bird flu in a coop housing 29,300 chickens in Israel

Famagusta Gazette