France warns Trump over Greenland threat

France is warning US President-elect Donald Trump against threatening the EU’s borders, following his statement that he does not rule out the possibility of military action to secure control over Greenland.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark.

“It is not a question of the EU allowing other nations in the world to attack its borders, no matter who they may be,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

He added that although he does not believe the United States will invade Greenland, “we have entered an era where the law of the strongest is back,” writes AFP.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people, as renewed attention turned to the autonomous territory following a visit by Donald Trump Jr.

Frederiksen urged respect for Greenland’s sovereignty in comments addressing aspirations for independence. “I sense a strong desire among many Greenlanders to move towards independence,” she said. “It is legitimate, and that is why I believe Greenland’s future must be decided in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.”