Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede will meet with Danish King Frederik X on Wednesday afternoon in Copenhagen, the Danish Royal Court says on its website .

According to the Danish TV2 channel, the topic of the meeting has not been disclosed, but it is likely that the King and the Prime Minister will discuss Donald Trump’s speeches regarding Greenland.

In a speech on Wednesday, incoming US President Trump said that he would not rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland.