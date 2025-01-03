Germany encourages refugees to voluntarily return to Syria

Germany is planning to increase financial incentives for Syrian refugees who agree to return to their homeland voluntarily, reports Reuters.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, everyone leaving Germany will be offered a €200 travel grant and a €1,000 start-up grant.

However, the ministry does not believe that the current incentives are sufficient to trigger a wider migration movement, as the situation in Syria is still too unclear following downfall of President Assad.

Rebel forces overthrew the long-time dictator Assad in early December, and many refugees lost their right to asylum.