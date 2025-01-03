Delays and cancellations at German airports

Several German airports experienced major computer problems on Friday that led to delays and cancellations, writes Bild.

The issue was caused by a nationwide IT failure that affected check-in systems and baggage handling. Airport authorities are now working to resolve the issue and minimize the impact on travelers. Passengers are encouraged to check flight status before traveling to the airport.

A spokesperson for Düsseldorf Airport tells broadcaster WDR that it is not possible to enter Germany from outside Schengen.